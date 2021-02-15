India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 3

India vs England: Scoreboard on Day 3PTI | Chennai | Updated: 15-02-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 17:25 IST
England 2nd Innings: Rory Burns c Kohli b Ashwin 25 Dom Sibley lbw b Patel 3 Dan Lawrence not out 19 Jack Leach c Rohitt Sharma b Patel Joe Root not out 2 Extras: (B-4) 4 Total: (For 3 wickets in 19 overs) 53 Fall of wickets: 1-17, 2-49, 3-50 Bowling: Ishant Sharma 2-1-6-0, Axar Patel 9-3-15-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 8-1-28-1.
