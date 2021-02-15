Left Menu

CBI arrests ED employee for posing as enforcement officer, seeking bribe: Officials

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and the private person by the CBI, Joshi said.On Monday, Chennakeshavulu and Veeresh were presented before a special CBI court in Bengaluru, which sent them to the agencys custody for five days.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-02-2021 18:59 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 18:59 IST
CBI arrests ED employee for posing as enforcement officer, seeking bribe: Officials

The CBI has arrested a multi-tasking staff (MTS) of the ED for allegedly impersonating as an enforcement officer and demanding a bribe of Rs two crore to close complaints against a person, officials said on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken D Chennakeshavulu, an MTS posted at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Bengaluru, and one Veeresh into custody in connection with the case, they said.

It is alleged that posing as an enforcement officer, Chennakeshavulu told the complainant that he would carry out a search operation at his premises as the ED has several complaints against him, the officials said.

''It was also alleged that the accused carried out a search at the complainant's house and demanded an amount of Rs two crore to close the complaints against him. The complainant allegedly delivered an amount of Rs six lakh to the private person (Veeresh), as instructed by the accused official,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The accused called the complainant the next day seeking that the remaining bribe amount be handed over to Veeresh, the agency has alleged.

''The complainant met the person and insisted on the presence of the accused official to settle the matter. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and the private person by the CBI,'' Joshi said.

On Monday, Chennakeshavulu and Veeresh were presented before a special CBI court in Bengaluru, which sent them to the agency's custody for five days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Nollywood meets Bollywood in love tale 'Namaste Wahala'; 'The Croods 2' Tops 'Judas and the Black Messiah' and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Love Story stars Ali MacGraw, Ryan ONeal honored on Hollywoods Walk of FameActors Ali MacGraw and Ryan ONeal, who starred as the ill-fated young couple in the 1970 romantic drama L...

Here's how Basant Panchami is celebrated across India

Basant Panchami, the festival which marks the arrival of the spring season in India, would be celebrated on February 16, this year. Held on the fifth day Panchami of the Magha maas month, Basant Panchami is also celebrated as Saraswati Puja...

Turkey accuses US of backing PKK after Turks killed in Iraq

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan laid into the United States, accusing it of supporting Kurdish militants on Monday, days after Turkish troops found the bodies of 13 Turkish soldiers, police and civilians abducted by Kurdish insurgent...

Umalusi approves release of 2020 NSC examination results

After a strenuous academic year, Umalusi, the Quality Council in General and Further Education and Training has approved the release of the 2020 National Senior Certificate NSC examination results.Over the past three weeks, members of the U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021