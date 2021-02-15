CBI arrests ED employee for posing as enforcement officer, seeking bribe: Officials

The CBI has arrested a multi-tasking staff (MTS) of the ED for allegedly impersonating as an enforcement officer and demanding a bribe of Rs two crore to close complaints against a person, officials said on Monday.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken D Chennakeshavulu, an MTS posted at the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) office in Bengaluru, and one Veeresh into custody in connection with the case, they said.

It is alleged that posing as an enforcement officer, Chennakeshavulu told the complainant that he would carry out a search operation at his premises as the ED has several complaints against him, the officials said.

''It was also alleged that the accused carried out a search at the complainant's house and demanded an amount of Rs two crore to close the complaints against him. The complainant allegedly delivered an amount of Rs six lakh to the private person (Veeresh), as instructed by the accused official,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

The accused called the complainant the next day seeking that the remaining bribe amount be handed over to Veeresh, the agency has alleged.

''The complainant met the person and insisted on the presence of the accused official to settle the matter. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused and the private person by the CBI,'' Joshi said.

On Monday, Chennakeshavulu and Veeresh were presented before a special CBI court in Bengaluru, which sent them to the agency's custody for five days.

