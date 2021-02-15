Left Menu

Rise in COVID-19 cases alarming,may take harsh steps:Maha dy CM

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-02-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 19:14 IST
Describing as ''alarming'' therise in fresh COVID-19 cases in some districts of Maharashtra,Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Monday warned of takingsome ''harsh decisions'' and asked people to be prepared.

Some districts in Vidarbha region in east Maharashtra,especially Amravati and Nagpur, and Nashik in northMaharashtra have seen the number of new cases rising over thelast few days.

Speaking to reporters, Pawar expressed displeasureover people not following the pandemic-appropriate behaviourand violating guidelines.

Pawar, who also holds Finance ministry, was inAurangabad to chair a review meeting of eight districts underthe Marathwada region.

''I have come across ((reports that) people are notfollowing the COVID-19 guidelines which are aimed at checkingthe spread of the infection. If the situation worsens, we mayneed to pay heavy cost for this carelessness. The number (ofnew cases in the state) is alarming. We have seen thatlockdown was imposed in many parts of the world again in viewof the second wave of the pandemic,'' he said.

Pawar said the matter will be discussed with ChiefMinister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai tonight.

''Harsh decisions can be taken and the people shouldremain prepared. If certain decisions are not taken in timethen we will have to pay a heavy cost later,'' he added.

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 4,092 new coronaviruscases, taking the infection tally to 20,64,278, while 40deaths pushed the toll to 51,529, as per the state government.

While 19,75,603 people have recovered so far in thestate, there are 35,965 active cases as on Sunday.

