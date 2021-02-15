Left Menu

Six Uttar Pradesh cops booked for extortion and corruption, one of them arrested in Noida

But constable Nitin Chaudhary had again asked them for more money, the officer said.Sonu had gone to collect money on Sunday when the police held him near the Noida Stadium.DCP Chander said the remaining accused -- four police constables and a sub-inspector -- will be arrested soon.He said an FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 342 wrongful confinement and 386 extortion, among others.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:15 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:15 IST
Six Uttar Pradesh cops booked for extortion and corruption, one of them arrested in Noida

Six police personnel in Uttar Pradesh have been booked for alleged extortion and corruption and one of them has been arrested along with a private individual, the Noida police said on Monday.

''Constable Nitin Chaudhary and an individual, named Sonu, have been arrested today in connection with an extortion and corruption case,'' Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

A sub-inspector and four more constables attached with the Cyber police station, which functions under the Cyber police headquarters in Lucknow, are on the run, a senior official said.

Chander told reporters that the Noida police had on Sunday got a tip-off about ''kidnapping'' of some persons after which a local police team started investigating the matter.

''It came to light that some officials from the Cyber police station, which functions under the Cyber Police headquarters in Lucknow, were probing a case and had picked up three employees of the private company located in Noida's Sector 65,” he said.

“These people who were picked up were released by them in exchange of Rs 2 lakh. But constable Nitin Chaudhary had again asked them for more money,” the officer said.

Sonu had gone to collect money on Sunday when the police held him near the Noida Stadium.

DCP Chander said the remaining accused -- four police constables and a sub-inspector -- will be arrested soon.

He said an FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 386 (extortion), among others. Section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Toolkit case: Lawyer, green activist move HC for transit bail

An advocate and an environmentalactivist on Monday moved the Bombay High Court seeking transitanticipatory bail after they were named as suspects in a casefiled by the Delhi police with regard to the toolkit sharedby climate activist Greta ...

PM to lay foundation stone of King Suheldev's statue in Bahraich

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of a statue of warrior King Suheldev in Bahraich on Tuesday to commemorate his birth anniversary.The prime minister, who will be addressing the people via video conference, will als...

Three shops demolished, 12 others sealed in Jammu

Acting against alleged unauthorised constructions in the city, the Jammu Municipal Corporation JMC on Monday demolished three shops and sealed 12 others, an official said.The three shops were razed to the ground by the enforcement staff of ...

Congo's president appoints head of mining company as new PM

By Stanis BujakeraKINSHASA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Feb 15 Reuters - C ongos President Felix Tshisekedi appointed the head of the state mining company Sama Lukonde Kyenge as the new prime minister, his spokesman said on Monday, the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021