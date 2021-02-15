Six Uttar Pradesh cops booked for extortion and corruption, one of them arrested in Noida

Six police personnel in Uttar Pradesh have been booked for alleged extortion and corruption and one of them has been arrested along with a private individual, the Noida police said on Monday.

''Constable Nitin Chaudhary and an individual, named Sonu, have been arrested today in connection with an extortion and corruption case,'' Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

A sub-inspector and four more constables attached with the Cyber police station, which functions under the Cyber police headquarters in Lucknow, are on the run, a senior official said.

Chander told reporters that the Noida police had on Sunday got a tip-off about ''kidnapping'' of some persons after which a local police team started investigating the matter.

''It came to light that some officials from the Cyber police station, which functions under the Cyber Police headquarters in Lucknow, were probing a case and had picked up three employees of the private company located in Noida's Sector 65,” he said.

“These people who were picked up were released by them in exchange of Rs 2 lakh. But constable Nitin Chaudhary had again asked them for more money,” the officer said.

Sonu had gone to collect money on Sunday when the police held him near the Noida Stadium.

DCP Chander said the remaining accused -- four police constables and a sub-inspector -- will be arrested soon.

He said an FIR has been lodged at the local Phase 3 police station under Indian Penal Code sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 386 (extortion), among others. Section 7 (public servant taking gratification) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has also been invoked in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)