Left Menu

Three-day Shiv Khori fair to begin on March 10 in J-K's Reasi

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:45 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:38 IST
Three-day Shiv Khori fair to begin on March 10 in J-K's Reasi
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The annual three-day fair at the famous Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir will be held from March 10, an official spokesperson said on Monday.

Reasi Deputy Commissioner Indu Kanwal Chib finalised the arrangements for the smooth conduct of the festival at a high level meeting Monday afternoon, the spokesperson said.

Shiv Khori is a nearly 200-metre-long famous cave shrine. It is a natural cave that is around one metre in width and two to three metres high.

''The three-day congregation will begin from March 10 and culminate on March 12,'' the spokesman said.

During the meeting, he said, Chib discussed various issues like facilities of drinking water, uninterrupted power supply, sanitation, repair of roads, security and medical facilities.

She asked the departments concerned to make requisite arrangements well in advance for the smooth celebration of 'Maha Shivratri' festival, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Lupin, Aurobindo units recall products in US market

Israel plans to reopen restaurants in March, restart tourism with Cyprus

Australia says Google, Facebook close to media pay deals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ayush Ministry, WHO sign letter of exchange on cooperation in traditional medicine

The Ministry of Ayush and the World Health Organization South East Regional Office WHO SEARO on Monday signed a letter of exchange LoE for the secondment or deputation of an Ayush expert to WHOs regional traditional medicine programme in Ne...

Portugal's daily COVID-19 deaths below 100 for first time in six weeks

The number of new daily COVID-19 deaths in Portugal fell to its lowest level in around six weeks on Monday, with infections also declining, adding to evidence that an alarming post-Christmas surge in the coronavirus pandemic is slowing. The...

Inflation on rise but sugarcane rates stagnant; UP govt owes Rs 12,000 cr to farmers: Tikait

Prices of fuel and fertilizers have gone up but the procurement rate of sugarcane in Uttar Pradesh has remained stagnant for the last four years, BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said on Monday, claiming farmers cane dues worth Rs 12,000 crore are ...

CIABC urges CSD to support premium Indian whiskey brands

Indian liquor makers have urged the Canteen Stores Department CSD, operated by the defence ministry, to support the domestic premium brands and continue its ban on imported liquor.The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies CIA...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021