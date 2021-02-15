Left Menu

Three shops demolished, 12 others sealed in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 15-02-2021 20:46 IST | Created: 15-02-2021 20:46 IST
Acting against alleged unauthorised constructions in the city, the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) on Monday demolished three shops and sealed 12 others, an official said.

The three shops were razed to the ground by the enforcement staff of the JMC in Paloura in a special drive, while 11 shops were sealed in Channi Rama and another in Janipur area, a JMC spokesperson said.

''The action against the violation has been taken under the provisions of J&K Control of Building Operation Act and J&K Municipal Corporation Act,'' he said.

He said the corporation appeals to the public to refrain from encroachments and unauthorized constructions and warned of stern action in case of violations.

