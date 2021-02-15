Ghaziabad man kills his wife, attempts suicide

A man allegedly killed his wife and then attempted suicide by slitting his wrist in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday night in Sector-5, Vaishali, they said.

A note purportedly written by the man, Devjeet Dutta (36), was also recovered in which he held himself responsible for the incident, Superintendent of Police (City-2) Gyanendra Singh told PTI.

Residents of the colony spotted Dutta lying in a pool of blood in a forlorn plot of land on Monday morning. They informed the police who reached the spot and admitted him to a nearby hospital, where he is recuperating, Singh said.

Police reached his flat and found his wife, Pooja Dutta (32), lying dead, the SP said.

Kaushambi police have registered a murder case against Devjeet Dutta.

The body of his wife was sent for post-mortem.

The accused had dropped his 10-year-old son at the residence of an acquaintance, police said.

Police are basing their probe around the note, Singh said.

