Mortars land near Erbil airport, Iraqi Kurdish security sources say

Reuters | Erbil | Updated: 16-02-2021 00:50 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 00:50 IST
At least three mortars landed near Erbil International Airport in the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region of Iraq without causing any casualties, Kurdish Peshmerga sources said on Monday.

A Reuters reporter heard several blasts and saw a fire blazing for a few minutes in the vicinity of the airport. One security official said the total number of mortars launched was five.

It was not immediately clear if a U.S. military base housing U.S. troops near the airport was the target of the attack.

