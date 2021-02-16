Left Menu

U.S. lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 attack on Capitol - Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers that the commission would be modeled on a similar one convened after the Sept.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-02-2021 01:55 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 01:53 IST
U.S. lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 attack on Capitol - Pelosi
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the "facts and causes" related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump.

Pelosi said in a letter to lawmakers that the commission would be modeled on a similar one convened after the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on Washington and New York. Pelosi said the panel will also look at the "facts and causes relating to the preparedness and response of the United States Capitol Police and other federal, state, and local law enforcement in the National Capitol Region."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Australia's Seven West Media strikes partnership with Google; shares jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. lawmakers will set up commission to probe Jan. 6 attack on Capitol - Pelosi

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday lawmakers will establish an outside, independent commission to review the facts and causes related to the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of then-President Donald Trump. ...

Alleged Islamic State militant among 3 New Zealanders caught by Turkish forces

Three New Zealanders, including a woman alleged to be a member of Islamic State, have been caught trying to enter Turkey illegally from Syria, Turkish authorities said on Monday. The New Zealand nationals were caught by border guards in the...

UK to consider making excess vaccines available to other nations after its adults inoculated, official says

The UK will look at making excess doses of coronavirus vaccinations available to other nations after it has vaccinated its adult population, vaccine deployment minister Nadhim Zahawi said on Monday.My priority is to make sure I vaccinate th...

Soccer-Infantino denies rumours of asking Sheikh to snub female Club World Cup officials

FIFA President Gianni Infantino on Monday shot down reports that he had instructed female referees not to greet a Qatari delegate during the Club World Cup medal ceremony last week and insisted he remained a strong advocate for womens right...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021