India reports 9,121 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths in last 24 hours

Updated: 16-02-2021 10:30 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 10:30 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

As many as 9,121 new COVID-19 cases and 81 deaths were reported by India in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Tuesday. With the new cases, the coronavirus tally in the country has reached 1,09,25,710 including 1,36,872 active cases and 1,06,33,025 discharges.

The death toll has mounted to 1,55,813 with the loss of 81 lives due to the virus in the last 24 hours. The Health Ministry has said that 87,20,822 have been vaccinated in the country so far. The total number of samples tested up to Monday was 20,73,32,298, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research. The IMCR also said that 6,15,664 samples were tested on February 15.

Thirty-five cases required hospitalisation after receiving the first shot of COVID-19 vaccine under the vaccination drive, said Joint Secretary in the Union Health Ministry Mandeep Bhandari on Monday. "Number of cases that required hospitalisation is 35. Out of these, 21 have been discharged after treatment. 3 of them are under treatment. 11 deaths have been reported in hospitals during the last 31 days of the COVID vaccination drive," said Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

The Joint Secretary had said that the percentage of hospitalisation against vaccination is below one per cent. "Percentage of hospitalisation against vaccination is 0.0004 per cent. In the last 24 hours, there is one case that required hospitalisation. This is due to central retinal vein occlusion after blood pressure increased. The patient is now stable at the hospital in Indore, Madhya Pradesh," Bhandari had said. (ANI)

