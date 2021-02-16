Left Menu

Five women killed as vehicle plunges into roadside canal

PTI | Tuticorin | Updated: 16-02-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 12:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Five women were killed and 30injured when a mini-cargo vehicle carrying women went out ofcontrol and plunged into a roadside canal near here today,police said.

The women were on their way to work when the driverlost control of the vehicle and it plunged into a small canalat Maniyachi,they said.

The injured were admitted to the government medicalcollege hospital, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

