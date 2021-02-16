Rajasthan: Man arrested with 7 kg heroine in Barmer district

The Anti-Terrorism Squad of Rajasthan Police has arrested a man in Barmer district and seized about seven kilograms of heroine from him, an official statement said.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the contraband was smuggled here from across the border and an accused was arrested late Monday night, it said.

The other accused are at large and being traced by the ATS, the statement said.

