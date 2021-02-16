UP: Village head shot dead in Jaunpur

A 50-year-old village head in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district was shot dead by some persons on Tuesday, police said.

Raj Kumar Yadav, the head of Makhmelpur village in Sarai Khwaja, was shot by some motorcycle-borne youths when he was going to Jaunpur city around 3 pm, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

He suffered five bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Following the incident, locals in their protest against the killing blocked the Jaunpur-Shahganj road at Kokrideeha. A police vehicle was also damaged by the demonstrators.

