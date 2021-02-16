Left Menu

UP: Village head shot dead in Jaunpur

PTI | Jaunpur | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:07 IST
UP: Village head shot dead in Jaunpur

A 50-year-old village head in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur district was shot dead by some persons on Tuesday, police said.

Raj Kumar Yadav, the head of Makhmelpur village in Sarai Khwaja, was shot by some motorcycle-borne youths when he was going to Jaunpur city around 3 pm, Additional Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said.

He suffered five bullet injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

Following the incident, locals in their protest against the killing blocked the Jaunpur-Shahganj road at Kokrideeha. A police vehicle was also damaged by the demonstrators.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ICICI Bank to buy over 9 pc stake in fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions Pvt Ltd to buy 9.65 per cent stake in the company.Thillais Analytical Solutions operates a neo-banking platform Vanghee, which fa...

Infosys McCamish acquires platform from STEP Solutions

Infosys McCamish Systems, a US-based subsidiary of Infosys BPM, on Tuesday said it has bought the business and underwriting platform from STEP Solutions Group LLC.The financial details of the transaction were not disclosed.STEP Solutions Gr...

Repolling ordered at 2 polling booths in Punjab's SAS Nagar

The Punjab election commission on Tuesday ordered repolling at two booths of the SAS Nagar municipal corporation on February 17 after receiving reports of irregularities during voting on February 14, when elections were held for over hundre...

EU to seek fossil fuel phase-out in energy charter treaty talks -document

The European Unions executive will push for a 10-year phase-out of the protection for fossil fuels under an international energy treaty, following calls from some countries to quit the accord unless it can be aligned with Europes climate go...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021