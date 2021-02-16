Left Menu

Over 55 lakh voters to exercise franchise in gram panchayat elections

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 16-02-2021 18:52 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 18:52 IST
Over 55 lakh voters to exercise franchise in gram panchayat elections

Amaravati, Feb 16 (PTI): Over 55.75 lakh voters will getto exercise their franchise to elect 2,639 sarpanches and19,553 village ward members in the third phase of elections tothe gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday.

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Principal SecretaryGopal Krishna Dwivedi said in a release on the eve of theelection that 26,851 polling stations have been set up under160 revenue mandals in 13 districts.

Of the total, 1,977 polling stations were in the Maoist-affected areas, while 3,127 have been classified ashypersensitive and 4,118 sensitive polling stations.

While polling would be held from 6.30 am to 3.30 pm inall polling stations, the process has been curtailed by twohours in Maoist-affected areas.

Of the 3,221 village sarpanch posts in the third phase,579 had gone unopposed.

Similarly, 11,753 of 31,516 ward members were alsoelected unanimously, the Principal Secretary said.

In one gram panchayat each in Visakhapatnam, Prakasam andWest Godavari districts, no nominations were filed for thesarpanch posts and, as such, polling would be held for 2,639posts only.

In all 7,757 candidates were in the fray for thesesarpanch posts.

Also, no nominations were filed for 210 ward membersposts out of the total of 19,763.

As such, elections would be held only for 19,553 wards,Dwivedi said.

''All arrangements have been put in place for the thirdphase of election.

We have kept Personal Protective Equipment, sanitisers,masks, gloves and thermal scanners at all polling stations inline with the COVID-19 protocol,'' Dwivedi added.

Special arrangements have been made for coronavirus-afflicted voters, if any, to exercise their franchise duringthe last hour of polling.

Counting of votes would be taken up after 4 pm, followingthe voting.

The first and second phase of elections to grampanchayats were conducted on February 9 and 13 in, by andlarge, a peaceful manner.

Though the elections to panchayats were conducted on anapolitical basis, the ruling YSR Congress claimed to havebagged ''more than 82 per cent'' of village bodies, the lowesttier of the Panchayat Raj structure.

The final phase of polls will be held on February 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Petition to bring back Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is close to half a million signatures

Miners, energy stocks lead UK stocks higher

Mining, energy stocks push FTSE 100 higher

Asa Butterfield shares vital info on Sex Education Season 3, know more on time jump

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suspected Islamists kill 10 people with knives, machetes in Congo

By Erikas Mwisi Kambale and Emma Farge BENI, Democratic Republic of CongoGENEVA, Feb 16 Reuters - M en armed with knives, machetes and pick-axes killed 10 people in an overnight attack on a village in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, a...

S.Africa plans to share AstraZeneca vaccine, first J&J shots expected

South Africa plans to share 1 million AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses with other African countries, a senior official said, as a medical association said the first shots from rival Johnson Johnson could arrive on Tuesday. The country pa...

FEATURE-Inspired by protests, India's women farmers revive their own demands

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, Feb 16 Thomson Reuters Foundation - As protests against agricultural reforms catch global attention, Indias neglected women farmers are seizing the moment to dust off their own long-standing demands - fro...

ICICI Bank to buy over 9 pc stake in fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions

ICICI Bank on Tuesday said it has entered into an agreement with fintech startup Thillais Analytical Solutions Pvt Ltd to buy 9.65 per cent stake in the company.Thillais Analytical Solutions operates a neo-banking platform Vanghee, which fa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021