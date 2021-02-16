Left Menu

Gangster Gajanan Marne, aides take out procession with vehicles after acquittal, case registered

A case was registered against Gajanan Marne and his associates on Tuesday for taking out a procession with a large number of vehicles, celebrating with crackers and shooting videos through drones illegally after being released from jail.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:06 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A case was registered against Gajanan Marne and his associates on Tuesday for taking out a procession with a large number of vehicles, celebrating with crackers and shooting videos through drones illegally after being released from jail. The case was registered under sections 188,143,283 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other relevant sections of Maharashtra Police Act as well as Criminal Law Amendment Act with Talegaon Dabhade police station of Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune.

"He was released from Taloja jail of New Mumbai after being acquitted in an ongoing case of a murder charge against him yesterday," read the notice by Mumbai Police. Soon after his release, his supporters gathered in large numbers outside Taloja jail with many vehicles and took out a procession from New Mumbai to his hometown Pune while celebrating it.

Gajanan Marne is a serial offender having multiple criminal cases registered against him including some cases under serious offences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

