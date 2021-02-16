UK says attack on coalition forces in Iraq was outrageous and unacceptable

UK says attack on coalition forces in Iraq was outrageous and unacceptableReuters | London | Updated: 16-02-2021 19:07 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 19:07 IST
British foreign minister Dominic Raab on Tuesday said attacks on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq were "outrageous and unacceptable".
"Last night’s attack on @coalition forces and civilians in Erbil were outrageous & unacceptable," Raab said on Twitter. "Iraqis won’t forgive militias putting Iraq’s stability at risk."
On Monday, a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member, the U.S. coalition in Iraq said, in the deadliest such attack in almost a year.
