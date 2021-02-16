Charges framed against Revanth Reddy, two others in cash-for- vote case

Hyderabad, Feb 16 (PTI): A special ACB court here onTuesday framed charges againstCongress MP A Revanth Reddy andtwo others in the cash-for-vote case, reported in 2015.

The court framed charges against Reddy and two others, asenior official of Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) toldPTI.

''They will now face trial.The Court will issue a scheduleof dates and it has posted the matter for February 19.

Once the schedule is given, witnesses will be producedfor recording their statements,'' the official said.

On May 31, 2015, Revanth Reddy, then in the Telugu DesamParty, was nabbed by the ACB while allegedly paying a Rs 50lakh bribe to Elvis Stephenson, a nominated MLA, forsupporting TDP nominee Vem Narendar Reddy in the LegislativeCouncil elections held on June 1, 2015.

The ACB had then arrested Revanth Reddy and some others.

Later all of them were granted bail.

In July 2015, the ACB had filed a charge sheet againstReddy and the others under relevant sections of the Preventionof Corruption Act and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) ofthe Indian Penal Code.

ACB had then said it had collected clinching evidence inthe form of audio/video recordings and recovered an advanceamount of Rs 50 lakh.

