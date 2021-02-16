Maha: Gangster taken out in procession on release, rearrested

Left Menu

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST | Created: 16-02-2021 23:36 IST
A gangster was arrested forunlawful assembly here on Tuesday after his aides took outa procession upon his release from prison, city police said.

A video shared on social media showed gangster GajananMarne's supporters cheering as he left Taloja Central Prisonin Navi Mumbai in a car on Monday evening after he and someothers were acquitted in a murder case.

He traveled to Pune in a convoy of 30-to 40 vehicleson the Pune-Mumbai Expressway.

The men allegedly burst crackers near a toll plaza,shouted and used drone cameras to shoot the procession, anofficial said.

''The accused tried to create an atmosphere of fear onthe highway,'' the official from Talegaon Dabhade policestation said.

Marne and his aides were booked afresh under sections188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by publicservant), 143 (unlawful assembly), 283 (danger or obstructionin public way) of the IPC and provisions of the MaharashtraPolice Act and Criminal Law Amendment Act, he added.

On Tuesday night, Pune police arrested Marne and eightof his aides, he said.

