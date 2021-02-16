Ghaziabad district administration puts up hoardings reminding people of their rights and duties

The Ghaziabad district administration on Tuesday put up hoardings at the designated protest site on the collectorate premises, mentioning the fundamental rights and duties of the citizens of the country.

Political parties, non-governmental organisations, and social and religious outfits often hold sit-ins at the spot to draw the administration's attention towards their problems and hand over memorandums.

A pamphlet of fundamental rights and duties will now be given to every person handing over memoranda to officials of the administration, District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI.

The pamphlets and the hoardings will serve the purpose of making people aware of their rights and reminding them of their duties towards law and order, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)