Those killed in U'khand calamity have bodily injuries, sludge and water in lungs: Chamoli CMO

All those killed in the glacial disaster in Uttarakhand suffered bodily injuries, and sludge and water entered their lungs, Chamoli Chief Medical Officer G S Rana said on Tuesday.

On February 7, a flash flood triggered by a glacier burst in Chamoli killed a large number of people, besides demolishing a 13.2-mw hydel project in the Rishiganga, and caused extensive damage to the 520-mw Dhauliganga hydel project of the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC).

''Post-mortem has been conducted on all the 58 bodies recovered so far by February 16 and I have seen the reports. All of them died of injuries sustained on their bodies and due to sludge and water entering their lungs,'' Rana said in a video statement.

