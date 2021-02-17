Left Menu

PM Modi to launch 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra', lay foundation stone of two bridges in Assam tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra' and lay the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge on February 18 via video conferencing.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 08:49 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 08:49 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the 'Mahabahu-Brahmaputra' and lay the foundation stone of Dhubri Phulbari Bridge on February 18 via video conferencing.He will also perform bhumi pujan for the construction of the Majuli Bridge on Thursday at 12 noon via video conferencing. According to the Prime Minister's Office, the launch of Mahabahu-Brahmaputra will be marked by the inauguration of the Ro-Pax vessel operations between Neamati-Majuli Island, North Guwahati-South Guwahati and Dhubri-Hatsingimari; Shilanyas of Inland Water Transport (IWT) Terminal at Jogighopa and various tourist jetties on River Brahmaputra and launch of digital solutions for Ease-of-Doing-Business.

The program is aimed at providing seamless connectivity to the Eastern parts of India and includes various development activities for the people living around River Brahmaputra and River Barak. The proposed Dhubri Phulbari Bridge will be located on NH-127B, originating from Srirampur on NH-27 (East-West Corridor), and terminating at Nongstoin on NH-106 in Meghalaya. It will connect Dhubri in Assam to Phulbari, Tura, Rongram and Rongjeng in Meghalaya.

The bridge, to be built with a total cost of approximately Rs 4,997 crores, will meet the long-standing demand of the people from Assam and Meghalaya who were depending on ferry services to travel between the two banks of the river. It will reduce the distance of 205 Km to be travelled by road to 19 Km, which is the total length of the bridge. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)





