Speaker summons all-party meeting ahead of UP Assembly's Budget Session

Ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly session, Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit has called an all-party meeting on Wednesday. The meeting is called for the discussion on the Budget Session starting on February 18.

The meeting will be held at 1 pm in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Speaking on paperless budget on Tuesday, the Assembly Speaker said that that all members will be given tablets.

"The Finance Minister will read out the Budget paper from a tablet. All members have been given tablets and necessary training," he said. During the last session in August, the Yogi Adityanath-led government passed 27 Bills in the state Assembly including the Uttar Pradesh Security Force Bill and Uttar Pradesh Recovery of Damages to Public and Private Properties Bill, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)