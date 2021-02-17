Left Menu

Russia detains 19 militants planning attacks - TASS

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:25 IST
Russia detains 19 militants planning attacks - TASS
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had detained 19 suspected Islamist militants planning attacks in the North Caucasus, TASS news agency reported.

The FSB said it had seized a suicide belt, homemade bombs, and automatic weapons from the suspects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Oppn demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Pondy assembly, petitions Lt Guv's office

A delegation of oppositionparties led by AINRC on Wednesday submitted a plea to anofficial in the Lt Governors office, seeking a direction toPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove hisgovernments majority on the floor of the Assem...

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai arrested again while in jail

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai, while in jail, has been arrested again on suspicion of assisting one of the 12 fugitives captured by China at sea last year, local newspaper Oriental Daily reported on Wednesday, without citing a source.Lai is cu...

IndusInd Bank promoters complete capital raise through rights issue

lnduslnd International Holdings Ltd IIHL, the promoter company of lnduslnd Bank, has completed its capital raise through a rights issue at an overwhelming premium of 1,400 per cent towards subscription. This reiterates the confidence of IIH...

Bag full of unclaimed cash found in a train in UP's Kanpur

A bag full of cash was found in the Swatantrata Senani Special Express at Kanpur Railway Station on Tuesday. It was discovered that the bag contained cash after it was opened as there was no claimant to it.The railways said that the bag was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021