Russia detains 19 militants planning attacks - TASS

Russia detains 19 militants planning attacks - TASSReuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 12:25 IST
Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had detained 19 suspected Islamist militants planning attacks in the North Caucasus, TASS news agency reported.
The FSB said it had seized a suicide belt, homemade bombs, and automatic weapons from the suspects.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russia
- Islamist
- Federal Security Service