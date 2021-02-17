Left Menu

Fake escort service gang robbing customers busted in Noida, 5 arrested

Noida Police on Tuesday busted a gang at Noida Sector 54 that allegedly robbed customers after luring them in the garb of escort services.

ANI | Noida (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 17-02-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 13:05 IST
The accused who were arrested for looting customers in the garb of escort services. Image Credit: ANI

Noida Police on Tuesday busted a gang at Noida Sector 54 that allegedly robbed customers after luring them in the garb of escort services. Deputy Commissioner of Police Noida Rajesh S said." Five people including four women have been arrested by squad 24 of Noida Police. The accused were active in the region for over 1 year".

Those who have been arrested include the gang leader, the police said, adding that the investigation is underway to find if there are other culprits associated with the gang. DCP Rajesh S said that police believe that more than 50 people have been looted by the gang.

The police started the investigation after it received a complaint from a person who had been cheated by the gang. According to the police, the gang ran an escort service on the internet and shared photos of girls with potential clients on WhatsApp. Once a deal was made, the client was called to a spot where he was looted. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

