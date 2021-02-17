Left Menu

Govt understands yearning for progress among New India’s youth: PM Modi

Updated: 17-02-2021 13:58 IST
Govt understands yearning for progress among New India’s youth: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the countrymen are “impatient for progress” and his government understands this yearning within the ‘New India’s’ youth.

Addressing the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) here, Modi said it is the aspirations of over 130 crore Indians that inspire everybody to drive ahead at a fast pace.

“The New India and every citizen is impatient for development. Our government understands the emotions of the New India’s youth. Over 130 crore Indians’ aspirations inspire us to drive ahead,” he said.

The 'New India' looks up to the government and also to the private sector for progress going ahead, he said.

Modi lauded the work done by the IT industry during the pandemic, specifically mentioning that the sector will have managed to grow over 2 per cent to USD 194 billion in FY21.

He also exuded confidence that the IT industry’s growth momentum will be touching newer highs going forward.

