Japan says has agreed with U.S. to extend cost sharing pact for hosting U.S. forces

Japan and the United States have agreed to extend an agreement on how much Japan pays for the upkeep of U.S. military bases on its soil for another year, as they continue talks on a new pact, Japan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Toshimitsu Motegi said on Wednesday.

Under the current five-year arrangement, which will now run until April 2022, Japan earmarked 199.3 billion yen for fiscal year ending March 31.

