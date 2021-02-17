Left Menu

Mumbai court stops arrest of associate of 22-year-old climate activist

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to an associate of a 22-year-old climate activist whose arrest for promoting an action plan for farmers' protests has caused outrage across the country. Police had sought the arrest of Nikita Jacob, a Mumbai-based lawyer, for allegedly working together with activist Disha Ravi on a "tool-kit" or a document that it said was used to foment violence during a mass protest by farmers in Delhi last month.

Reuters | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 14:55 IST
Mumbai court stops arrest of associate of 22-year-old climate activist
Bombay High Court. Image Credit: ANI

A Mumbai court on Wednesday granted bail to an associate of a 22-year-old climate activist whose arrest for promoting an action plan for farmers' protests has caused outrage across the country.

Police had sought the arrest of Nikita Jacob, a Mumbai-based lawyer, for allegedly working together with activist Disha Ravi on a "tool-kit" or a document that it said was used to foment violence during a mass protest by farmers in Delhi last month. Ravi, an activist linked to Swedish climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, was arrested over the weekend on charges of sedition and remains in police custody.

But Jacob petitioned a court in Mumbai to stop the police from carrying out her own arrest warrant. "The court has granted her three weeks interim relief," Sanjukta Dey, Jacob's lawyer, told reporters outside the court.

"There is nothing in the tool kit about violence, it is only for creating awareness about farm laws, it's not for creating violence," Dey added. Dey said that Jacob had already been questioned by police on the document and she was ready to cooperate with them in their investigations into the events of Jan. 26, when farmers stormed the historic Red Fort in the old quarter of Delhi while the country was marking the Republic Day.

Thunberg tweeted a link to the "tool-kit" in early February, drawing international attention to the farmers' campaign against the Indian government's move to deregulate agriculture produce markets and open them to private players. She later deleted that post. Politicians, students and activists have held protests against the arrest of Ravi, a founding member of the local arm of Thunberg's Fridays for Future climate change movement. On Wednesday, the student wing of the main opposition Congress party staged a protest in Delhi demanding her release.

A lawyer for Ravi has declined to comment. Her arrest comes at a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government faces allegations it is suppressing dissent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Australia's political opposition to support Facebook, Google legislation -sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector: Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Cabinet approves over Rs 12,000 crore Production-Linked Incentive Scheme for telecom sector Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad....

Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US has made similar move

Moscow said on Wednesday it had denied a visa for a candidate to head the mission of U.S. space agency NASA in Russia, in what it described as retaliation for the U.S. denial of a visa to an undisclosed Russian official. Russia did not iden...

Rugby-France players to return home but will isolate amid COVID-19 fears

The French rugby federation FFR said on Wednesday players from the national team have been allowed to return home during the Six Nations break but will still need to isolate after another staff member tested positive for COVID-19. All playe...

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbar's complaint against Priya Ramani.

A woman has right to put grievance before any platform even after decades, says Delhi court on M J Akbars complaint against Priya Ramani....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021