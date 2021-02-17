Left Menu

Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US has made similar move

Moscow said on Wednesday it had denied a visa for a candidate to head the mission of U.S. space agency NASA in Russia, in what it described as retaliation for the U.S. denial of a visa to an undisclosed Russian official.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 17-02-2021 15:24 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 15:15 IST
Moscow denies visa to candidate for NASA post, says US has made similar move
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Moscow said on Wednesday it had denied a visa for a candidate to head the mission of U.S. space agency NASA in Russia, in what it described as retaliation for the U.S. denial of a visa to an undisclosed Russian official. Russia did not identify the U.S. official who had been denied a visa, or provide further details of the incident for which it was retaliating. The U.S. embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"It was a reciprocal step," RIA state news agency quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying. Russia and the United States have cooperated closely in space exploration for decades, jointly flying the International Space Station, despite deteriorating relations in other areas.

Ryabkov said NASA was not responsible for creating obstacles that thwarted interaction with Moscow, but that this was not the case for other U.S. government bodies. "Ideally we would eliminate" restrictions on diplomatic visas between the two countries, he said. "We will propose this to the administration in Washington."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai mayor travels in local train to spread awareness about face masks

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Wednesday travelled in a local train here to spread awareness about the use of face masks among citizens in the wake of rising COVID-19 cases in the city, a civic official said.Before boarding the train at B...

COVID-19 vaccine maybe available in open market by year end: AIIMS Director

By Sahil Pandey Coronavirus vaccines might be available in the open market by end of the year only when prime targeted people are covered and there is an equivalence of supply and demand, said Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Inst...

Woman's death: BJP accuses Maha govt of suppressing the case

Amid allegations that a Maharashtra minister was connected to the death of a woman from Pune, the opposition BJP on Wednesday sharpened its attack on the Shiv Sena-led government, saying it was trying to suppress the case.Some social media ...

Pakistan unlikely to exit 'grey' list of global terror funding watchdog until June

Pakistan is unlikely to exit the Financial Action Task Forces grey list until June, despite its efforts to garner support from the member nations ahead of the plenary meeting of the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog next...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021