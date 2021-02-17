Left Menu

#Metoo: Feel vindicated on behalf women who spoke against sexual harassment, says Ramani

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was acquitted on Wednesday by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case lodged by M J Akbar, said she felt vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment at work place.Reacting to the judgment by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey, who dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar saying that no charges were proved against her, Ramani said that it feels great to have your truth validated before court.It feels amazing, truly does.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-02-2021 16:55 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 16:43 IST
#Metoo: Feel vindicated on behalf women who spoke against sexual harassment, says Ramani
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was acquitted on Wednesday by a Delhi court in a criminal defamation case lodged by M J Akbar, said she felt vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment at work place.

Reacting to the judgment by Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Ravindra Kumar Pandey, who dismissed the complaint filed by Akbar saying that no charges were proved against her, Ramani said that it feels great to have your truth validated before court.

"It feels amazing, truly does. I feel vindicated on behalf of all the women who have ever spoken out against sexual harassment at work place," she said.

Ramani said the sexual harassment issue has gotten the attention it deserves.

"It was me the victim who had to stand up in the court as an accused. I thank everyone who stood by me especially my witnesses Ghazala Wahab and Niloufer Venkatraman who came to the court and testified on my behalf. ''I thank the court for the verdict and I thank my lawyer Rebecca John and the amazing team who believed in me and the wider cause. They put their heart and soul in the case,'' she said.

Ramani had made allegations of sexual misconduct against Akbar in the wake of #MeToo movement in 2018.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago when he was a journalist.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

He denied all the allegations of sexual harassment against the women who came forward during #MeToo campaign against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Despite being a victim, I had to stand in court as accused: Priya Ramani after acquittal in defamation case

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was on Wednesday acquitted by a court here in a criminal defamation case filed by former Union Minister MJ Akbar against her, said that despite being a victim, she had to stand in the court as an accused. Speaki...

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

IIMA sets up centre for extensive research in transportation, logistic segment

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad IIMA on Wednesday said it has recently established a Centre for Transportation and Logistics to facilitate cutting-edge research in the segment.The initiative comes with a vision to facilitate cuttin...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 1700 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of Indian Super League match between FC Goa and Odisha FC in Margao. Report of Senior TT Nationals in Panchkula.STORIES ON THE WIRE SPO-CRI-IPL-AUCTION-PREVIEW...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021