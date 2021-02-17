HIGHLIGHTS AT 5 PM

Following are the top stories at 5 pm: LGD12 DL-COURT-LD AKBAR #MeToo: Delhi court acquits Priya Ramani in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case New Delhi: A Delhi court Wednesday acquitted journalist Priya Ramani in M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against her over the allegations of sexual harassment, saying a woman has the right to put grievances before any platform of her choice even after decades. By Udayan Kishor BOM5 MH-HC-TOOLKIT-LD BAIL Toolkit case: Suspect Nikita Jacob gets transit pre-arrest bail Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted transit anticipatory bail to advocate Nikita Jacob, a suspect in a case registered by Delhi police in connection with the ''toolkit'' shared by climate activist Greta Thunberg over the ongoing farmers' protest.

NATION DEL48 PB-CIVIC BODY-2NDLD COUNTING Congress wins six of seven municipal corporations in Punjab urban body polls Chandigarh: The ruling Congress won six of the seven municipal corporations in the civic polls in Punjab for which results were declared Wednesday, officials said.

DEL47 RAIL-FARMERS-SECURITY Rail Roko: Railways deploys 20 additional RPSF companies, focus on Punjab, Haryana, UP New Delhi: The railways has deployed 20 additional companies of the RPSF across the country, with focus on Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, in the wake of the ''rail roko'' called on Thursday by farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new agri laws.

DEL32 DL-RDAY-VIOLENCE-LD ARREST R-Day violence: Man seen swinging swords at Red Fort arrested New Delhi: A 30-year-old man allegedly seen swinging swords with the intent of ''motivating'' and ''energising'' protesters at Red Fort during the violence on Republic Day has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

DEL16 JK-LD ENVOYS EU envoys in Srinagar to assess situation Srinagar: A delegation of 24 ambassadors to India, including those from France, European Union and Malaysia, arrived here on a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir for making an assessment of the situation post the abrogation of the erstwhile state's special status in 2019.

DEL10 VIRUS-LD CASES COVID-19: India records 11,610 fresh cases, 100 more fatalities; recovery rate 97.33 pc New Delhi: With 11,610 fresh cases, India's COVID-19 tally has climbed to 1,09,37,320, while the number of recoveries has surged to 1,06,44,858, the Union health ministry said on Wednesday.

DEL13 MEA-INDO-RUSSIA-UNSC India and Russia agree to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council New Delhi: India and Russia have agreed to work closely on key issues at the UN Security Council, in keeping with the special and privileged strategic partnership between the two countries.

DEL12 VIRUS-RAHUL Govt being overconfident about COVID, it's not over yet: Rahul New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused the Centre of being ''grossly'' negligent and overconfident about the handling of the coronavirus situation, saying the pandemic was not over yet.

BOM6 MP-BUS-LD TOLL MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51 Bhopal/Rewa/Sidhi: The death toll in the bus accident in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district has gone up to 51 with the recovery of four more bodies on Wednesday, officials said.

MDS1 PD-BEDI Whatever done was sacred duty fulfilling constitutional and moral responsibilities: Bedi Puducherry: Outgoing Lt Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday said whatever work done was a sacred duty fulfilling her constitutional and moral responsibilities.

LEGAL LGD11 SC-CHARDHAM SC allows Centre to file response to letter linking Chardham project and Uttarakhand disaster New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the Centre to respond to the ''allegations'' of the Chairman of committee on Chardham project linking broadening of the road to the recent flash floods on Dhauliganga river, which damaged Tapovan hydro project in Uttarakahnd.

BUSINESS DEL34 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE Petrol crosses Rs 100-mark in Rajasthan, Rs 99.90 in MP as rates up for 9th straight day New Delhi: For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in Rajasthan on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked for the ninth day in a row.

DEL39 BIZ-PM LD-IT Events at border illustrative of confident India: Modi Mumbai: India is brimming with confidence, and the events on the borders and the government's decision to liberalise geospatial data are representative of the same, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday.

FOREIGN FGN20 PAK-FATF Pakistan unlikely to exit 'grey' list of global terror funding watchdog until June Islamabad: Pakistan is unlikely to exit the Financial Action Task Force's 'grey' list until June, despite its efforts to garner support from the member nations ahead of the plenary meeting of the global terror financing and money laundering watchdog next week, according to a media report on Wednesday. By Sajjad Hussain SPORTS SPF16 SPO-CRI-2NDLD DUPLESSIS Du Plessis announces retirement from Test cricket, T20s become his priority Johannesburg: Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis on Wednesday announced his retirement from Test cricket to focus on the shorter formats with T20 being his priority.

