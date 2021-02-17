HC lawyer couple stabbed to death in Telangana

A lawyer couple was stabbed todeath by unidentified assailants in broad daylight inPeddapalli district on Wednesday, Police said.

G Vaman Rao and his wife, both practicing lawyers in theTelangana High Court, were travelling in a car when theassailants intercepted and attacked them using knives near avillage in Ramagiri Mandal, about 200 kms from here, around2.30 pm, they said.

The assailants fled the scene after fatally attacking thetwo who died on the way while being rushed to a hospital, asenior police official told PTI over phone, citing preliminaryinvestigation.

A hunt has been launched to nab those involved in thecrime, the official said, adding police have detained somepeople based on suspicion.

Some TV channels showed visuals of Rao lying on the roadin a pool of blood and his wife in the car.

The Telangana Bar Council condemned the brutal murder ofthe advocate couple and demanded that the police arrest theculprits immediately.

