Left Menu

Over 80pc polling in 3rd phase of elections to gram panchayats

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 17-02-2021 18:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 18:57 IST
Over 80pc polling in 3rd phase of elections to gram panchayats

(Eds: rpting after correcting lowest poll percentage&district in 5th para) Amaravati, Feb 17 (PTI): Over 80 per cent polling wasreported in the third phase of elections to gram panchayats inAndhra Pradesh on Wednesday, which witnessed stray incidentsof skirmishes between the ruling YSR Congress and theopposition Telugu Desam Party at some places.

An assistant presiding officer died of heart attack whileon poll duty in East Godavari district.

Panchayat Raj Commissioner M Girija Shankar said the EastGodavari district Collector has been asked to send a report onthe APO's death, based on which ex-gratia would be paid to thedeceaseds family.

The Commissioner said 80.71 per cent of 55.75 lakh votersexercised their franchise in all 13 districts in the state.

Vizianagaram reported the highest 87.09 per cent pollingwhile the lowest was in Visakhapatnam district, which recorded69.28 per cent.

Counting of votes was continuing when reports last camein and the final results are expected only after midnight,sources in the State Election Commission said.

Polling was held in the third phase to elect 2,639sarpanches and 19,553 village ward members under 160 revenuemandals in 13 districts.

Already 579 sarpanch posts and 11,753 ward members postswere bagged unopposed in the elections conducted on anapolitical basis.

In Vizianagaram district, YSRC and TDP workers clashedinside a polling booth at Chowdavaram village over the issueof bringing in voters to the polling station.

Tension prevailed in the area as workers of the partieshurled chairs at each other in the presence of police andother officials.

Police, however, swung into action, dispersed them andensured that the polling process was not disrupted, the SECsources said.

Another such incident was reported in Guntur district aswell, but there was nothing serious.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar calls for caste-based census

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday again voiced the demand for a caste-based census. I have been demanding a caste-based census for very long. Not just me, I have sent the proposal to the Centre multiple times after getting it a...

Foreign Secretary Shringla holds 'fruitful and productive' meetings with top Russian diplomats

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Wednesday had fruitful and productive meetings with top Russian diplomats on bilateral issues as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest and the two sides discussed ways to further s...

Scope to expand and diversify trade with Ethiopia: MoS MEA

Noting that India is also one of the largest trading partners of Ethiopia, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Wednesday said Indian investors have invested strongly in the African nation, but there is a scope to expan...

Haryana govt to digitise property details of all cities: Anil Vij

Haryana Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the state government aims to digitise the property details of all cities.A survey of 88 urban bodies in this regard is about to be completed, Vij, the Home and Urban Local Bodies Minister said.Vij...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021