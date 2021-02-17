Left Menu

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall Street opens lower with Fed minutes in focus

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Public Domain Pictures

Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday as investors stayed away from making big bets ahead of the release of minutes from the U.S Federal Reserve's January meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 37.1 points, or 0.12%, at the open to 31485.61. The S&P 500 fell 14.1 points, or 0.36%, at the open to 3918.5​, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 135.9 points, or 0.97%, to 13911.649 at the opening bell.

