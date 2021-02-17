MeToo: Delhi court's observations in Akbar vs Ramani verdict

The following are some of the key observations made by a Delhi court while throwing out M J Akbar's criminal defamation case against journalist Priya Ramani over the allegations of sexual harassment.

-- A woman cannot be punished for raising her voice against sex abuse on the pretext of criminal defamation as the right of reputation cannot be protected at the cost of the right of life and dignity of women.

-- Shameful that the incidents of crime and violence against women are happening in the country where mega epics such as “Mahabarata” and “Ramayana” were written around the theme of respect for women.

-- A woman has a right to put her grievance at any platform of her choice even after decades.

-- It cannot be ignored that most of the time, the offence of sexual harassment and abuse is committed behind the close doors or privately.

-- Time has come for our society to understand sexual abuse and harassment and their implications on victims.

-- Society should understand that an abusive person is just like the rest, having family and friends and can also be well respected in society. -- Victims of sexual abuse do not even speak a word about it for many years because sometimes they have no idea that they are victims and may keep believing they are at fault, living with shame for years or for decades.

-- Most of the women who suffer abuse do not speak up about it or against it for simple reason 'The Shame' or the social stigma attached with the sexual harassment and abuse. -- Sexual abuse takes away woman's dignity and her self confidence. -- Attack on the character of sex abuser by the victim is a reaction of self defence after the mental trauma suffered.

-- The 'glass ceiling' will not prevent Indian women as a road lock for their advancement in the society, if equal opportunity and social protection be given to them.

