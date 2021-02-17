Britain confirms Richard Sharp as chair of BBC

Former Goldman Sachs banker Richard Sharp has been confirmed as the new chair of Britain's BBC, the government said on Wednesday. The BBC chair, who is officially appointed by the queen on the recommendation of the government, is responsible for upholding and protecting the independence of the broadcaster.

Sharp was offered the position last month. He has been appointed for a four-year term.

