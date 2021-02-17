Left Menu

UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 6-year-old girl

PTI | Banda | Updated: 17-02-2021 20:36 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 20:36 IST
UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 6-year-old girl

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2017.

Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma, district and sessions court, POCSO-4, also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the convict, Kusander (25).

The girl was raped in a village in Bisanda area on March 19, 2017 when she was playing outside her house.

An FIR was registered and the man was arrested.

The victim died six months after the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Britain's Prince Philip, 99, in hospital after feeling unwell

Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeths 99-year-old husband, was admitted to hospital on Tuesday as a precautionary measure after feeling ill with an ailment that is not related to COVID-19. The prince, whose official title is the Duke of Edinburgh...

Clear day in Delhi

It was a clear day in the national capital on Wednesday with the maximum temperature settling around 27 degrees Celsius.Dense fog engulfed parts of national capital in the morning with visibility dropping upto 50 metres. However, the sky wa...

European human rights court demands Russia release Navalny

Europes top human rights court has ordered Russia to release jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny, a ruling that will be unlikely to soften the Kremlins determination to isolate its most prominent foe.The ruling by the European Court of ...

BJP leaders take aim at Rahul Gandhi

BJP leaders, including Union ministers, took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi after he claimed there was no separate ministry for fisheries like agriculture as they said such a ministry already exists and accused him of practising politics of lies.D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021