UP court sentences man to life imprisonment for raping 6-year-old girl

A Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court here on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl in 2017.

Special Judge Pawan Kumar Sharma, district and sessions court, POCSO-4, also imposed a fine of Rs three lakh on the convict, Kusander (25).

The girl was raped in a village in Bisanda area on March 19, 2017 when she was playing outside her house.

An FIR was registered and the man was arrested.

The victim died six months after the incident.

