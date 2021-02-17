BJP MLA's PA found dead in Meghalaya: Police

The personal assistant ofsenior BJP MLA Sanbor Shullai allegedly died by suicide hereon Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The body of the 44-year-old woman was found hanging inthe bathroom, East Khasi Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtngertold PTI.

Her family members said, she was under medication formental illness, the SP said.

''All formalities are being followed and there is nofoul play,'' he said.

The MLA said, the victim had not attended office sinceDecember last week.

''She had informed us that she would soon be reportingfor duty,'' Sanbor said.

The woman had been working as the MLA's PA for thepast few years.

