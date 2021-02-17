Harris talks federal relief in weather emergency
Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states. Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBCs Today show that she knows people without electricity cant see her and the president right now.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:20 IST
Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states. Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBC's "Today'' show that she knows people without electricity can't see her and the president right now. But she said ''the president and I are thinking of them and really hope that we can do everything that is possible through the signing of the emergency orders to get federal relief to support them''.
More than three million people were still without power Wednesday morning in Texas and seven other states, according to the poweroutage.us website, which tracks utility outages nationwide.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- poweroutage.us
- Today
- Harris
- Kamala Harris
- Texas
ALSO READ
UP CM calls cabinet meeting today
Farm laws to be core agenda for Congress in Lok Sabha today, uproar expected
27 bills passed earlier to be presented in Lok Sabha today
Cold wave condition likely to subside from today in northwest India: IMD
Lok Sabha likely to resume discussion on motion of thanks to President's address today