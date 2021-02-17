Left Menu

Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states. Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBCs Today show that she knows people without electricity cant see her and the president right now.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:20 IST
Harris talks federal relief in weather emergency
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@KamalaHarris)

Vice President Kamala Harris has addressed the people suffering through the loss of heat and electricity in Texas and other states. Harris said at the top of a live interview Wednesday on NBC's "Today'' show that she knows people without electricity can't see her and the president right now. But she said ''the president and I are thinking of them and really hope that we can do everything that is possible through the signing of the emergency orders to get federal relief to support them''.

More than three million people were still without power Wednesday morning in Texas and seven other states, according to the poweroutage.us website, which tracks utility outages nationwide.

