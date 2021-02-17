Civilian shot at by militants in Srinagar

A civilian was injured after militants opened fire at him in the high-security Durganag area of the city on Wednesday, police said.

The militants fired at Akash Mehra in his shop, Krishna Dhaba, a police official said.

He said Mehra was rushed to the hospital in an injured condition.

Krishna Dhaba is a popular food joint in Durganag area. Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

The attack comes on a day when a group of envoys including those from several European Union countries and a few Organisation of Islamic Countries' member states began a two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir to get a first-hand account of the situation in the newly carved union territory, especially after the recently-concluded local body elections.

