UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.

A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mishra alias Rinku from the Kalindi Kunj flyover at the Noida-Delhi border on Tuesday evening following a tip-off, it said.

''Mishra, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, is a key aide of main accused Ashish Rai,'' the agency said in a statement.

A native of Amethi district, Mishra was staying in Haryana's Faridabad, it said.

The present case, which has come to be known as the UP animal husbandry scam, was lodged on the basis of a complaint lodged by an Indore-based businessman, Manjeet Singh Bhatia, alleging that he was duped of Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of awarding him a tender of the animal husbandry department.

After the registration of the case at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the STF began probing the case. It has so far arrested over 10 people including the son of a politician and the personal secretary of a minister.

