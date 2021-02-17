Left Menu

UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind

PTI | Noida | Updated: 17-02-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 21:36 IST
UP STF arrests aide of animal husbandry scam mastermind
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force on Wednesday said it has arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 9.72-crore fraud related to a state animal husbandry department tender.

A team of Lucknow STF arrested accused Amit Mishra alias Rinku from the Kalindi Kunj flyover at the Noida-Delhi border on Tuesday evening following a tip-off, it said.

''Mishra, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head, is a key aide of main accused Ashish Rai,'' the agency said in a statement.

A native of Amethi district, Mishra was staying in Haryana's Faridabad, it said.

The present case, which has come to be known as the UP animal husbandry scam, was lodged on the basis of a complaint lodged by an Indore-based businessman, Manjeet Singh Bhatia, alleging that he was duped of Rs 9.72 crore on the pretext of awarding him a tender of the animal husbandry department.

After the registration of the case at Lucknow's Hazratganj police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act, the STF began probing the case. It has so far arrested over 10 people including the son of a politician and the personal secretary of a minister.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NIA files charge sheet against 11 JMB terrorists in Bengaluru special court

The National Investigation Agencyon Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a NIA special court hereagainst 11 alleged terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen,Bangladesh, for committing dacoities to raise funds for theiractivities in India. The main a...

Johnson & Johnson has only a few million COVID-19 vaccine doses in stock as likely launch nears

Johnson Johnson has only a few million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine in its inventory even as likely U.S. regulatory authorization is only a few weeks away, White House officials said on Wednesday. JJ remains committed to prov...

Namibia to roll out AstraZeneca vaccine despite efficacy concerns

Namibia will push ahead with the roll-out of the AstraZeneca vaccine despite neighbouring South Africa halting distribution after concerns over its effectiveness against a new variant, the government said on Wednesday. The nation of 2.5 mil...

The White House says weekly vaccinations up

The US is vaccinating on average 1.7 million Americans per week for the coronavirus, up from under 1 million a month ago.New figures from the White House show the steady increase in the pace of vaccinations over President Joe Bidens first m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021