Left Menu

HC lawyer couple stabbed to death in Telangana

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-02-2021 22:41 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 22:29 IST
HC lawyer couple stabbed to death in Telangana
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A lawyer couple wasstabbed to death by unidentified assailants in broad daylightin Peddapalli district on Wednesday, Police said.

During his last moments, Gattu Vaman Rao reportedly nameda local TRS leader as being responsible for the attack.

Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said the incident washighly condemnable.

''This is being viewed very seriously by the government.

The culprits will soon be brought to book and dealt with, asper the law,'' he said in a statement.

Rao and his wife, both practicing lawyers in theTelangana High Court, were travelling in a car when twoassailants intercepted and attacked them using knives andother sharp weapons near a village in Ramagiri Mandal, around2.30 pm, they said.

A police team which rushed to the spot on gettinginformation, took them to a hospital, but they succumbed toinjuries, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayanatold PTI.

The Commissioner said preliminary investigation revealedthat the duo were professional killers.

He said six special teams have been formed to nab theassailants and that some people had been detained onsuspicion.

Rao's family members alleged that a local leader of rulingTelangana Rashtra Samithi was behind the attack.

The couple had also moved the High Court in September2020, complaining that police were harassing and threateningthem after they wrote a letter (which was taken up as PIL) toit over alleged custodial death of a man, they said.

They had also filed PILs on various public issues indifferent courts, including the High Court.

Asked about the family's charges, the Commissioner saidRao had not filed any complaint about a threat to his life.

Some passers-by filmed a video of Rao lying on theroad and reportedly naming the leader, which went viral.

The car driver, who was not the regular employee of thecouple and was left unharmed, also reportedly corroboratedwhat Rao had said.

Rao's father filed a complaint, based on which a murdercase has been registered, police said.

The lawyer was in his native place Manthani on Wednesdayto file a petition in a court in connection with a disputeover construction of a temple, his family members said.

Some TV channels showed visuals of Rao lying on the roadin a pool of blood and his wife in the car.

Another video doing the rounds on social media and alsobroadcast by some TV channels purportedly showed at least twoassailants attacking a person lying on the road with sharpweapons even as vehicles zoomed past.

The duo were then seen getting into another car andmoving away from the spot.

The Telangana Bar Council condemned the brutal murder ofthe advocate couple and demanded that the police arrest theculprits immediately.

It also demanded that government enact an AdvocatesProtection Act to safeguard the advocates community.

Condemning the murder, both BJP and Congress demanded ahigh level probe into it.

State BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar demanded anenquiry by a sitting High Court Judge, while TelanganaCongress President and MP N Uttam Reddy sought a CBI probe.

Kumar said the lawyer couple had been fighting for thepoor.

The couple had filed PILs) against the TRS government, hesaid and blamed ''TRS goondas'' for the murder.

They were also arguing some ''sensational'' cases, the BJPleader claimed.

Reddy expressed concern over the murder of the lawyercouple in broad daylight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

When will Honor Band 6 launch in India? Here's everything we know so far

UK shares jump as mining stocks track commodity price gains

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

S.Korea reaches deals to buy more COVID-19 vaccines for 23 million people

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Bilaspur to be connected to Delhi, Jabalpur, Prayagraj from March 1

Beginning next month, Chhattisgarhs Bilaspur is set to be connected by air-services to New Delhi, Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh and Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh under the Regional Connectivity Scheme UDAN. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel thanked U...

UK justice rapped for failing women who kill abusive men

By Sonia Elks LONDON, Feb 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Women who kill their male abusers are often failed by a British justice system that can treat them as cold-blooded murderers rather than seeing them as victims too, campaigners said ...

No fresh COVID death in Delhi, 3rd time single-day fatality count nil in Feb

No fresh death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Wednesday, the third time single-day fatality count stood nil in February, while 134 new cases took the tally to 6,37,315, according to data shared by authorities.On February 9, no fat...

NIA files charge sheet against 11 JMB terrorists in Bengaluru special court

The National Investigation Agencyon Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a NIA special court hereagainst 11 alleged terrorists of Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen,Bangladesh, for committing dacoities to raise funds for theiractivities in India. The main a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021