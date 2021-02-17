Left Menu

Maha guv seeks information from govt on speaker's election

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:08 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:08 IST
Maharashtra Governor Bhagat SinghKoshyari has sought to know from the Shiv Sena-led MVAgovernment when it plans to hold election for a new speaker ofthe legislative assembly, sources said on Wednesday.

The speaker's post is lying vacant after the incumbentNana Patoleresigned earlier this month to take charge as theMaharashtra Congress president.

The sources told PTI that the law and judiciarysecretary informed the cabinet about the enquiry made by theRaj Bhavan regarding the speaker's election.

The issue figured in the weekly cabinet meeting heldon Wednesday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister UddhavThackeray, they said.

''The cabinet will convey to the governor when adecision is taken on the issue,'' the sources said.

During the discussion, a minister quipped that thegovernment should also enquire when Koshyari will approve thelist of 12 names submitted to him for nomination to thelegislative council from the governor's quota, they said.

A senior minister said a letter has been sent by theRaj Bhavan to the legislature secretariat, enquiring about thespeaker's election.

''I haven't heard about the Raj Bhavan making enquiriesabout such things earlier. Anyway, we will communicate to himand get our speaker elected with bigger numbers (than lasttime),'' he said.

The MVA government is comfortably placed in the 288-member assembly to get its candidate elected as speaker.

The simple majority mark in the house is 145 and theMVA constituents have more than 150 MLAs - Shiv Sena (56), NCP(54) and Congress (44).

The three-party alliance also enjoys the support ofsmaller parties and independents.

The budget session of the state legislature isscheduled to begin on March 1.

