Left Menu

Karnataka minister suspends two senior officials over corruption charges

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday cracked his whip on corrupt officials by ordering the suspension of two senior officials in his department.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 17-02-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 17-02-2021 23:18 IST
Karnataka minister suspends two senior officials over corruption charges
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani on Wednesday cracked his whip on corrupt officials by ordering the suspension of two senior officials in his department. "The minister took the action after receiving written complaints from mining companies against the two officials who have been accused of indulging in massive corruption and encouraging illegal activities in Bagalkot district," read a press statement from the Karnataka government.

The accused officials are BM Lingaraju, Deputy Director, Mines and Geology Department, Chitradurga, and Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, Geologist, Deputy Director's Office, Mines and Geology Department, Bagalkot. "Nirani held a meeting on Tuesday with officials and owners of the mining companies. He passed the order suspending the two senior officials after it was found that the accused officials prima facie indulged in corruption and other irregularities," added the statement.

It further stated, "BM Lingaraju has been accused of indulging in massive corruption and harassing owners of stone quarrying companies when he was functioning as acting (in-charge) Deputy Director of Mines and Geology department in Bagalkot from October 26, 2016, to September 3, 2018." Geologist Fayaz Ahmed Sheikh, who has been functioning in Bagalkot since September 25, 2014, accused of harassing owners of stone quarrying companies and indulging in massive corruption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google Workspace admins can now assign target audiences at group/OU level

Elon Musk's SpaceX raises $850 mln in fresh funding - CNBC

Dr. Marie Thomas: Google honors first Indonesian woman physician on 125th birthday

Microsoft Office app expands to iPad; combines Word, Excel & PowerPoint tools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

As temperatures soar, Kerala government reschedules working hours for labourers

The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to reschedule the working hours for labourers in the state effective immediately till April 30, considering the rising daytime temperatures.Labour Commissioner S Chitra issued the order to avoid in...

Silver monolith torched in Congo after mysterious appearance

The latest in a series of mystery monoliths to capture the imagination of science-fiction fans around the world met a fiery end in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday when it was torched at a roundabout in the capital.The 12-foot ...

Wealthy, efficient Dutch play catch-up in vaccine roll-out

Despite its wealth and reputation for efficiency, the Netherlands trails in the European Union vaccination rankings, its roll-out hampered by poor planning and a conservative strategy that kept more than 40 of its vaccines in storage rather...

UP: Adityanath calls on Guv Anandiben Patel

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath called on Governor Anandiben Patel here on Wednesday, a day before the joint sitting of the state legislature on the first day of the Budget session.The chief minister met the governor at the Raj...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021