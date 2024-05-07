UK and allies sanction Russian leader of LockBit cybercrime gang
Britain, the U.S. and Australia have sanctioned a senior Russian leader of the cybercrime gang LockBit, the British government said on Tuesday.
Dmitry Khoroshev will face asset freezes and travel bans after being identified as one of the leaders of LockBit, the ransomware group which has extorted over $1 billion from victims globally, Britain said. "In sanctioning one of the leaders of LockBit we are taking direct action against those who continue to threaten global security, while simultaneously exposing the malicious cyber-criminal activity emanating from Russia," Sanctions Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports
US to take aim at Chinese banks aiding Russia war effort, WSJ reports
Ukraine says it destroys 15 drones launched by Russia
Gazprom subsidiary must stop Russian lawsuit against UniCredit, UK Supreme Court rules
Zelenskiy thanks Britain's Sunak for largest defence package for Ukraine