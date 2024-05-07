UK and allies sanction Russian leader of LockBit cybercrime gang

Britain, the U.S. and Australia have sanctioned a senior Russian leader of the cybercrime gang LockBit, the British government said on Tuesday.

Dmitry Khoroshev will face asset freezes and travel bans after being identified as one of the leaders of LockBit, the ransomware group which has extorted over $1 billion from victims globally, Britain said. "In sanctioning one of the leaders of LockBit we are taking direct action against those who continue to threaten global security, while simultaneously exposing the malicious cyber-criminal activity emanating from Russia," Sanctions Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said in a statement.

