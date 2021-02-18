UP: Bodies of two minor Dalit girls found in field in UP

The bodies of two minor Dalit girls were found in a field here on Wednesday, police said.

Three minor girls were found in the filed in the evening by the villagers when they did not return after they left their house to bring fodder for the cattle, they said. The villagers informed the police and rushed the girls to a hospital, where two of them were declared brought dead while one was taken to the Unnao hospital for treatment, they said.

Superintendent of Police Anand Kulkarni, who reached the spot, said that the two girls have died while the other one has been admitted to a hospital.

The bodies of the victims have been sent for postmortem and an investigation is underway, police said.

