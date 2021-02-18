Kuwait emir suspends parliament sessions for a month, says cabinet

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmed al-Sabah issued a decree suspending parliament's sessions for one month as of Feb. 18, said a statement posted on the cabinet Twitter account on Wednesday.

The move follows a standoff between the elected assembly and the government that led the cabinet to resign last month. On Jan. 24 the emir reappointed Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah al-Khalid al-Sabah to nominate a new cabinet and the premier had been holding consultations with MPs ahead of doing so.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)