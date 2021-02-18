White House says would support a study of slavery reparations

White House says would support a study of slavery reparationsReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 00:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 00:39 IST
White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Wednesday the Biden administration would support a study on whether descendants of enslaved people in the United States should receive reparations.
Reparations have been used around the world to compensate victims of war, rape, terror and a host of other historical injustices. But the United States has never made much headway in its discussions of whether or how to compensate African Americans for more than 200 years of slavery and help make up for racial inequality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Jen Psaki
- United States
- Biden
- African Americans
ALSO READ
U.S. senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage
U.S. senators urge White House action on auto chip shortage
Biden to meet Democratic lawmakers on COVID-19 aid -White House
US partners with State of California to open 2 vaccination sites: White House
EXCLUSIVE-Dire unemployment forecast demands 'immediate action' -White House advisers