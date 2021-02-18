Saudi-Led coalition intercepted a drone launched by Houthis towards Khamis Mushait -state TV

Saudi-Led coalition intercepted a drone launched by Houthis towards Khamis Mushait -state TVReuters | Cairo | Updated: 18-02-2021 03:42 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 03:42 IST
The Saudi-Led coalition said it intercepted and destroyed a drone launched by Yemen's Houthis towards Saudi Arabia's southern city of Khamis Mushait, the state TV reported early on Thursday.
The coalition has been fighting the Iran-aligned group in Yemen since 2015.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
