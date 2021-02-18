Left Menu

U.S. Treasury's Yellen holds call with Saudi finance minister

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 04:35 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan discussed the coronavirus pandemic and other issues during a call on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

Yellen "emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change," the Treasury said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

