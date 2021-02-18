U.S. Treasury's Yellen holds call with Saudi finance minister

U.S. Treasury's Yellen holds call with Saudi finance ministerReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-02-2021 04:35 IST | Created: 18-02-2021 04:35 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jadaan discussed the coronavirus pandemic and other issues during a call on Wednesday, the U.S. Treasury Department said.
Yellen "emphasized the need to address the daunting challenges of ending the COVID-19 pandemic, supporting the global economic recovery, fighting income inequality, and forcefully addressing the threat of climate change," the Treasury said in a statement.
