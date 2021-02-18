Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. On Jersey Shore, crumbling Trump Plaza hotel is demolished

Crowds cheered as the Trump Plaza Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City was demolished on Wednesday, the oceanfront eyesore bearing the name of the former U.S. president disappearing in a cascading collapse. Trump, a Republican who was a real estate developer before moving to the White House, opened the hotel and oceanside casino in 1984 but lost control of the property in a 2009 bankruptcy. Migrants in Mexican camp brave icy nights, chance to enter U.S. nears

Roberto Manuel wore two shirts, three jackets and four pairs of pants to brace himself for subzero temperatures in Matamoros, the Mexican city opposite Texas, where he lives in a flimsy tent while waiting to resolve an asylum claim in the United States. "It was cold last year, but not like this with ice," the 43-year-old said on Tuesday evening by phone from the encampment, where he is among about 1,000 migrants, most from Central America, hoping to be granted refuge across the border. U.S. conservative radio provocateur and Trump ally Rush Limbaugh dies

Provocative and polarizing U.S. talk radio luminary Rush Limbaugh, a leading voice on the American political right since the 1980s who boosted, and was honored by, former President Donald Trump, has died at age 70 after suffering from lung cancer, his wife said on Wednesday. Limbaugh, who pioneered the American media phenomenon of conservative talk radio and became an enthusiastic combatant in the U.S. culture wars, disclosed in February 2020 that he had been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. In a statement announcing his death, his wife Kathryn Adams Limbaugh said, "Rush's love for our country, and for all of you, will live on eternally." White House says Biden supports study of slavery reparations

President Joe Biden supports a study on whether descendants of enslaved people in the United States should receive reparations, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said on Wednesday, as the issue was being debated on Capitol Hill. Psaki told reporters that Biden "continues to demonstrate his commitment to take comprehensive action to address the systemic racism that persists today." Share of U.S. workers holding multiple jobs is rising, new Census report shows

The share of Americans working more than one job to make ends meet has been growing over the past two decades, and the pay from second jobs make up a substantial share of workers' earnings, according to a paper published by the U.S. Commerce Department on Wednesday. An estimated 7.8% of U.S. workers had more than one job as of the first quarter of 2018, up from 6.8% in 1996, according to new data unveiled by the Census bureau, which provides a more detailed analysis of multiple job holders than was previously available. The findings were based on data from 18 states. Seven people shot near Philadelphia subway station, one critical

Seven people were shot in a daytime attack Wednesday near a Philadelphia bus and subway station, leaving one person in critical condition and six others wounded, authorities said. The shooting happened shortly before 3 p.m. ET (2000 GMT) near the Olney Transportation Center in the city's Fern Rock neighborhood in northern Philadelphia, police said. The victims range in age from 17 years old to 71, police said. NY judge: No proof U.S. prosecutors knowingly hid evidence in Iran sanctions case, despite misconduct

A U.S. judge found no proof that federal prosecutors in Manhattan knowingly withheld key evidence from lawyers for a banker charged with Iran sanctions violations, even as she excoriated the government for mishandling the case. In an order on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan urged the Department of Justice's Office of Professional Responsibility to investigate any prosecutorial misconduct in the case against the banker, Ali Sadr Hashemi Nejad. 'Ice everywhere' as Texans brave cold, 2.7 million homes lack power

Millions of Texans braved their third day without heat on Wednesday following a punishing winter storm that has killed at least 21 people, as icy conditions threatened to hamstring the country's second-largest state and surrounding region for days. Some 2.7 million households were without power, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), a cooperative responsible for 90% of the state's electricity which has come under increasing fire for a massive failure of the power grid. Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Biden to boost funds for COVID-19 tests in schools, shelters: White House

The Biden administration plans to provide $650 million to expand COVID-19 testing for elementary and middle schools, as well as homeless shelters and other underserved congregate settings, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday. It will also spend $815 million to increase U.S. manufacturing of testing supplies and $200 million for virus genome sequencing, the statement said.

